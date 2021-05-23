 Skip to main content
Gunshot victim discovered after Minneapolis rollover crash
AP

Gunshot victim discovered after Minneapolis rollover crash

  • Updated
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle crashed in Minneapolis early Sunday when the driver was transporting a shooting victim to a hospital.

The rollover was reported about 2:30 a.m. at a downtown Minneapolis intersection. Police discovered a man with gunshot wounds trapped in the backseat of the vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene.

A passenger in the car was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The case remains under investigation. Police do not have anyone in custody.

