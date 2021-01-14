 Skip to main content
Ham Lake man pleads guilty to 5 sex crimes; faces 46 years
AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Ham Lake man suspected in a string of sex crimes in the Minneapolis area pleaded guilty Thursday to five counts of criminal sexual conduct.

The plea deal for Jory Wiebrand, 35, calls for a prison sentence of nearly 46 years, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said. Authorities say the sexual assaults took place between 2015 and 2019.

Prosecutors first charged Wiebrand in April for two cases from 2019 when he allegedly broke into Minneapolis homes through windows and assaulted women.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 11.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

