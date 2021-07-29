'Happy tears': Lee's gold sparks joy at home in Minnesota

When Rebeca Andrade of Brazil stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine, John Lee said, everybody knew his 18-year-old daughter would soon be bedecked in gold.

“It was neck to neck going to that last event, and when she pulled it off, my mind, just oh my God, is this really real?" Lee said. "And when we saw that she won, it, I couldn’t even find the right words to say how happy, how proud I am of her. ... I never cry, I try not to in front of people, I do deep inside, but I don’t want to show it to the world. … My daughter cried, my wife cried … happy tears.”

Puner Koy, who coached Sunisa Lee for several years when she first came to Midwest Gymnastics in the St. Paul suburb of Little Canada, caught part of her performance at the watch party. Then he had to leave for the gym to work. He said he could barely hold back his tears on the drive. He recalled her trying out at age 6 and called her a “phenom.”

“Immediately there was tremendous talent, you could see the strength to bodyweight ratio was quite evident,” Koy said. “She had a certain fearlessness about her.”