 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Harris rallies against GOP push to roll back abortion rights

Vice President Kamala Harris is rallying supporters against efforts in Washington and in Republican-led states to restrict abortion on what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe vs

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris railed against efforts in Washington and in Republican-led states to restrict abortion on what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, invoking fundamental American values such as freedom to make the case for protecting abortion access despite the Supreme Court's decision to eliminate constitutional protections for it.

Leading the administration's response on commemorating Roe on Sunday, Harris methodically detailed fights throughout history for certain liberties, such as civil rights and the right to vote for women, and tied that to access for abortion, which Harris called the “fundamental, constitutional, right of a woman to make decisions about her own body.”

“Can we truly be free if families cannot make intimate decisions about the course of their own lives?” Harris said in a fiery speech before a boisterous crowd of 1,500 people in Tallahassee, Florida. “And can we truly be free if so-called leaders claim to be quote, I quote, on the vanguard of freedom while they dare to restrict the rights of the American people and attack the very foundations of freedom?”

People are also reading…

Women’s marches demanding the protection of abortion rights were set to draw thousands of people across the country on Sunday, the 50th anniversary of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that established a federal right to an abortion.

Harris outlined the consequences of abortion restrictions: The 10-year-old girl in Ohio who became pregnant after a rape but had to travel out of state for an abortion. A 35-year-old Texas woman who was denied treatment three times for what turned out to be a miscarriage, and developed sepsis, nearly killing her. A 14-year-old in Arizona who initially could not obtain medication to control her chronic arthritis, because that medication also can cause pregnancy loss.

“The right of every woman, in every state in this country to make decisions about her own body is on the line,” Harris said. “I've said it before and I'll say it again: How dare they. How dare they?”

The decision for Harris to speak in Tallahassee, the state capital, reflects how the battle lines have shifted since last summer. Now that there's no more national right to abortion, battles over the issue w ill play out in individual statehouses rather than in the halls of Congress or before the Supreme Court. White House officials this past week convened top lawmakers from eight states to discuss pending legislation.

In addition, after performing better than expected in November's elections, Democrats see abortion as a key issue for their party in 2024, when control of the White House and both chambers of Congress will be up for grabs at the same time. DeSantis may seek the Republican presidential nomination, the first step to challenging President Joe Biden, who has been preparing for a reelection campaign.

Ahead of her speech, Harris told abortion rights advocates on a conference call Sunday that they should keep up their energy as they push back against restrictions in Republican-led states and work on behalf of candidates in local races who support abortion access.

“We are fighting for something. History is going to show we are on the right side of this issue,” Harris said. “So let us not be deterred, let us not be overwhelmed. This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Florida is critical because its rules for abortion are less restrictive than its neighbors, making it a relatively safe harbor for women in the region who are trying to end their pregnancies. But more restrictions could be considered by the Republican-controlled state government.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office did not respond to a request for comment.

Biden, in a statement Sunday, said “women should be able to make these deeply personal decisions free from political interference. Yet, Republicans in Congress and across the country continue to push for a national abortion ban, to criminalize doctors and nurses, and to make contraception harder to access. It’s dangerous, extreme, and out of touch.”

Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster who has worked with Biden, said the White House strategy on abortion had three goals.

“You can create an atmosphere and put pressure on these states to make it more difficult to pass draconian restrictions," she said. In addition, Lake said, “you can set up the contrast for 2024" and "you can use this as a major motivator for people to turn out to vote.”

Democrats have concluded that the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade reshaped the political landscape for last year's elections, rejuvenating the party's chances when analysts had expected a Republican wipeout.

Democrats still lost control of the House and expanded their Senate majority by only one vote, meaning legislation that would create a nationwide right to abortion remains out of reach.

There are concerns that Biden and his administration have exhausted their options for executive actions.

The Food and Drug Administration announced this month that abortion pills would become more widely available at pharmacies and through the mail. The pills can also be obtained through a virtual appointment, rather than by visiting a doctor's office.

A legal battle is now playing out in federal court in Texas, where abortion opponents have sued to undo the decades-old approval of the drugs.

“The administration is really looking at existing federal law, and trying to leverage it," said Lawrence Gostin, who runs the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health at Georgetown Law.

Not all of the administration's ideas have panned out. Biden announced last year that states could apply for waivers to use Medicaid dollars to pay for women to travel to get abortions. No waivers have been sought.

Across states, the fight to protect abortion access is playing out in courtrooms, with active litigation against abortion restrictions in 14 states, according to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The nonprofit health organization found that advocates have generally taken one of three approaches to mounting legal challenges against abortion laws by claiming the laws violate state constitutional protections, infringe on some states’ guaranteed rights to make health care choices, or block religious freedoms.

It's unclear which legal arguments may be most successful, with the states’ highest courts ultimately deciding how accessible abortion will be. Meanwhile, abortion opponents are searching for ways to use the courts to further restrict abortion.

Renee Bracey Sherman, founder and executive director of the group We Testify, which advocates for women who have had abortions, said she is disappointed that Biden hasn't done more.

“The fact that he is missing in action during this public health emergency is really embarrassing,” she said.

Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., had joined with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., last year to call on Biden to formally declare a public health emergency.

Biden never did, but Smith said she is satisfied with the steps he has taken.

“I’d be hard pressed to point to something that they haven’t done that they might have done with a public health emergency,” she said.

Associated Press writer Steve Karnowski in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Amanda Seitz contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Court asked to void verdict against ex-cop in Floyd's murder

Court asked to void verdict against ex-cop in Floyd's murder

An attorney for Derek Chauvin has asked an appeals court to throw out the former Minneapolis police officer's convictions in the murder of George Floyd. William Mohrman told the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Wednesday that the trial judge should have moved the case out of Minneapolis because of the extensive pretrial publicity, and fears of violent protests that led to unprecedented security precautions. Floyd died in 2020 after Chauvin, who is white, pinned the Black man to the ground with his knee on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Prosecutors argued that Chauvin got a fair trial and just sentence.

Art professor sues after firing over Prophet Muhammad images

Art professor sues after firing over Prophet Muhammad images

An adjunct art professor is suing the Minnesota university that dismissed her for including depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a global art course. Erika López Prater alleges in a lawsuit that Hamline University subjected her to religious discrimination and defamation after a Muslim student objected when she included a 14th-century painting depicting the Prophet Muhammad in a lesson on Islamic art. Her attorneys say in a news release that the firing has cost Lopez Prater her job and damaged her professional and personal reputation. Hamline, a small, private school in St. Paul, did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Police in Georgia arrest suspect in Mall of America shooting

Police in Georgia arrest suspect in Mall of America shooting

A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at the Mall of America in December was arrested in Georgia on Tuesday. Bloomington, Minnesota, Police Chief Booker Hodges says the 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody in Decatur, Georgia, by federal and state law enforcement officials. The suspect faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree assault. Hodges says Minnesota police on Tuesday also arrested the teenage suspect’s mother for allegedly driving him to Georgia following the shooting. Johntae Hudson was killed in a Dec. 23 shooting at the Mall of America, the nation’s largest shopping center located in Bloomington. The 19-year-old was shot eight times and died during an altercation in the mall.

NFL playoffs: Top-seeded Chiefs, Eagles handle business

NFL playoffs: Top-seeded Chiefs, Eagles handle business

Patrick Mahomes remains good at football even on one ankle. Mahomes hurt his ankle in the first half, but returned to lead the Kansas City Chiefs past the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 on Saturday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles cruised past the New York Giants 38-7 a few hours later. There will be two more games Sunday. Buffalo hosts Cincinnati in the afternoon while Dallas is at San Francisco at night. The Chiefs and Eagles didn’t have to play during last weekend’s wild-card round because the top-seeded team in each conference received a bye to the divisional round.

Xcel prices exceed national average as rate increase looms

A new analysis from state regulators shows that Xcel Energy's industrial electricity prices exceed the national average as the company looks to increase rates further. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the analysis found residential prices are around the national average but industrial customers are paying about 20% more. State regulators want electricity rates for all Minnesotans, including industrial customers, to ring in at least 5% below the national average. The analysis comes as the utility is seeking regulators' permission to increase residential rates by 17.5% and industrial rates by 14%. The utility's spokesperson says customers' bills are low relative to national averages, reflecting Minnesotans' efforts to conserve energy.

Walz's $12B, 4-year education budget includes tax credits

Walz's $12B, 4-year education budget includes tax credits

Gov. Tim Walz has unveiled a $12 billion, four-year education budget that includes big tax credits for families with young children as well as more money for schools across the state. The Democratic governor went to Adams Spanish Immersion Elementary School in St. Paul on Wednesday. He echoed the pledge he made in his inaugural address two weeks ago to “be bold” and use the “historic opportunity” of a $17.6 billion projected budget surplus to make Minnesota the best state in the country for children and families. His proposals are part of a bigger overall state budget he’s due to announce next Tuesday.

Minnesota man's murder conviction vacated in wife's death

Minnesota man's murder conviction vacated in wife's death

A Minnesota man who spent nearly 25 years in prison in connection with his wife’s death has been freed after officials vacated his murder conviction. The Minnesota Attorney General's Office announced Friday that an investigation concluded that medical evidence used to convict Thomas Rhodes was flawed. Rhodes' wife, Jane Rhodes, died in 1996 after she went overboard and drowned during a nighttime boat ride with her husband. A doctor in the first trial testified that Rhodes threw his wife overboard and ran over her. Thomas Rhodes said his wife accidentally fell. A spokeswoman for the Great North Innocence Project said Rhodes was beaming when he left prison Friday.

Tax the rich? Liberals renew push for state wealth taxes

Tax the rich? Liberals renew push for state wealth taxes

Progressive legislators are hoping the time is right to hike taxes on the rich, especially after three pandemic years. In a coordinated effort, lawmakers in eight states are proposing new taxes on their resident billionaires and ultra-millionaires. The ideas — unveiled in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, New York and Washington — include a “wealth tax” on assets in some states — a concept that Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren advocated for, but that hasn’t gained traction in Congress. Similar bills have died before, but the political left isn’t ready to give up on a populist argument that the richest Americans need to pay more in taxes.

Making pig livers humanlike in quest to ease organ shortage

Making pig livers humanlike in quest to ease organ shortage

Scientists are transforming pig livers to look and act like human ones, part of a quest to ease the nation's organ shortage. First workers in a suburban Minneapolis lab dissolve pig cells that made the organ function, leaving ghostly semitranslucent scaffolds floating in large jars. To complete the metamorphosis, they infuse those shells with human cells from donated livers that went untransplanted. It's all highly experimental. But manufacturer Miromatrix is making plans for first-step human testing — an experiment outside a patient's body, to see how well a bioengineered liver can filter blood.

Watch Now: Related Video

The holiday season continues: Centro Hispano hosts annual "Three Kings" celebration

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News