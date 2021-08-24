Health officials nervous about Minnesota State Fair crowds

All regions of the state are now above state officials' high risk threshold of 10 new cases per 100,000 residents, Malcolm said, and 98% of Minnesota counties are within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's high transmission category, where indoor masking in public spaces is recommended.

About 547 people statewide are hospitalized for complications due to COVID-19 — up from 434 individuals last week and less than 100 about a month ago.

Vaccination rates have leveled off in recent weeks after seeing a bump over the last month that coincided with Gov. Tim Walz's $100 vaccine incentive program. Nearly 80,000 Minnesotans who have received their first dose since July 30 signed up for the reward, which nearly doubled the seven-day average for first doses administered a month ago to nearly 5,000 doses a day.

Just over 71% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one dose as of Sunday, and the 12-to-15 population with at least one dose eclipsed the 50% mark over the weekend.

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

