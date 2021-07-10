Heat pumps on the rise after Minnesota passes new energy law

The recent rise of heat pumps in those territories is a result of more generous rebates, as well as supply chain problems in the air conditioning sector and more people working at home doing improvement projects. McPherson said heat pumps continue to be popular in rural areas and she hopes the ECO Act “will help continue the momentum.”

Christopher P. Schoenherr, government relations and chief external affairs officer for Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency, said the key to growing the market will be educating contractors. That’s why the collaborative is offering free online training to help HVAC professionals learn the technology.

“We’re already seeing the interest start to build,” he said. “Outreach to contractors and other trade allies is going to be the key to really making this take off because they’re the folks that are going to be talking directly to the customer.”

Jeff Haase, manager of member services at Great River Energy, said the entry point for heat pumps comes for many homeowners when they are looking for a new air conditioner. Then they discover a heat pump can both cool and heat a home for most of the year. “You’re looking at it through the lens of the furnace, but you’re also looking at it through the lens of the air conditioner,” he said.