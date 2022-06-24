 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heavy rain closes roads in parts of central Minnesota

A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.

Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding.

There were reports of stalled vehicles after drivers tried to go through standing water, including near Lake George in downtown St. Cloud, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

Elsewhere in central and northern Minnesota, flash flood warnings were in effect overnight in parts of Morrison and Crow Wing counties. Hail larger than golf-ball-size was reported Thursday night in the Brainerd area.

Forecasters say northwest Minnesota has the greatest chance for severe storms Friday night.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Minnesota Public Radio News.

