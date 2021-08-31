Hennepin County embeds social workers in 21 police agencies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hennepin County announced Tuesday that it plans to have social workers embedded in 21 police departments countywide by early 2022.

The county has been operating its embedded social worker program since 2019, and is adding seven new departments to its list of participating agencies.

The social workers do not go out with police on 911 calls, but if there are concerns that someone is experiencing mental health or substance abuse issues, a responding officer can send a referral to a social worker, who then works on ways to get that person the resources and help they need.

The expansion comes as police departments nationwide are trying to find more effective ways to respond to calls involving people in crisis. The county says its program is part of a larger effort to improve emergency responses and divert people from the criminal justice system to hospitals or other services when appropriate.

“It’s about equipping local law enforcement with another tool to improve outcomes for residents in crisis and increase trust with the communities they serve," Commissioner Chris LaTondresse said in a statement. "This program is the future of public safety.”

Sheriff David Hutchinson said he's committed to getting better results for those in crisis.

“People are calling for changes in law enforcement. The embedded social worker program is that change in action,” he said.

