Hennepin County prosecutor Freeman won't seek reelection

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Wednesday that he won't seek reelection in 2022, drawing a curtain on a more than two-decade career notable for his decisions in high-profile cases involving police.

Freeman, 73, drew national attention in the wake of George Floyd's death last year as he came under intense pressure to charge four Minneapolis officers in Floyd's death.

Freeman charged one officer, Derek Chauvin, just four days after Floyd's death, but he was ultimately sidelined as Attorney General Keith Ellison took over and brought more serious charges against Chauvin and charged the three other officers.

After decades in which police officers were not charged in fatal shootings, Freeman announced in 2016 that his office would no longer use grand juries to investigate such cases. He said it was to bring more transparency and accountability to the charging process.