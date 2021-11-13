 Skip to main content
Hennepin medical examiner seeking to identify woman's body

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office wants help to identify the body of a woman found last week

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office said Saturday it wants help to identify the body of a woman found last week.

Officials said they found the body on Monday on the city's south side. She was pregnant at the time of her death and likely in her third trimester.

The medical examiner's office said the woman was about 5 feet (1.5 meters) tall. She had piercings on her right ear and belly button.

The cause of death was still under investigation.

