 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Hepola names school administrator Uselman as running mate

Former broadcaster Cory Hepola, who’s running for governor with the upstart Forward Party of Minnesota, has named school administrator Tamara Uselman as his running mate

  • 0
Election 2022 Minnesota Hepola

Former broadcaster Cory Hepola, center, who's running for governor with the upstart Forward Party of Minnesota, named school administrator Tamara Uselman, left, as his running mate during a news conference Tuesday, May 27, 2022, at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn.

 Steve Karnowski - staff, AP

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former broadcaster Cory Hepola, who's running for governor with the upstart Forward Party of Minnesota, named school administrator Tamara Uselman as his running mate Tuesday.

Uselman, who lives in Pelican Rapids, is director of equity and inclusion for Fargo Public Schools in North Dakota. Before that, she was assistant superintendent for Moorhead Public Schools in Minnesota. She has also been superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools in North Dakota and superintendent of Perham-Dent Public Schools in Minnesota.

“I'm pretty passionate about creating an education system that is ready to deliver what kids need today,” Uselman said at a news conference. “I also believe strongly that taxpayers deserve an academic return on their investment for education.”

Hepola said he will unveil an education platform next month that will include “streaming schooling” as an option so kids, no matter where they live, can choose to focus on things like science, technology, engineering, mathematics or language arts. He said it would be in addition to in-person classes, not like the distance learning that schools used earlier in the pandemic.

People are also reading…

Democrats have criticized Hepola as a spoiler because of the chance that he could peel away votes from incumbent Gov. Tim Walz in what's expected to be a close election. But Hepola said he's also hoping to attract moderate Republicans turned off by the GOP endorsee, Scott Jensen.

Uselman said she hasn’t been politically active before, and has voted for Republicans and Democrats, including Joe Biden for president in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Agency error means richest Minnesotans owe more in taxes

About 45,000 of the richest residents in Minnesota owe the state about $38 million because of a mistake by the state Department of Revenue. Authorities say the Legislature changed the standard income tax deduction during the 2019 session but it wasn’t reflected correctly in the worksheet used by tax preparers in 2019 and 2020. The mistake affected taxpayers in the state’s highest income tax bracket, with federal adjusted gross incomes above about $280,000 for single tax filers and about $360,000 for married couples filing jointly.. The Revenue Department notified tax preparers last fall and began sending letters to taxpayers in mid-April. The affected taxpayers have 60 days to come up with the money, which will be deposited in the state’s general fund.

Body found in area crews were searching for missing woman

Authorities are working to determine if a body found in a Minnesota swamp is that of a woman reported missing more than two weeks ago. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said someone in a canoe discovered a body on Friday in the Eagle Lake area, near where search crews have been looking for 30-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol of Mankato. The cause of death has not been released. Chuol was last seen April 25.

Northeastern Minnesota bracing for record flooding

Communities in northeastern Minnesota are preparing to deal with more flooding and are calling for volunteers to help with sandbagging. Near Voyageurs National Park, most docks are under water at area lakes and some 200 homes and resorts are at risk. Kabetogama Township Supervisor John Stegmeir said his area is bracing for a record-breaking flood. Stegmeir said more volunteers are needed, especially since the average age of volunteers sandbagging right now is 65. A flood warning is in effect for many communities in the Rainy River Basin of far northern Minnesota as the National Weather Service expects rivers and creeks to remain high.

US reckoning with role in Native American boarding schools

US reckoning with role in Native American boarding schools

The U.S. government has not been open to investigating its role in stripping Native Americans of their cultures and identities in boarding schools. Until now. That’s partly because people who know first-hand the persistent trauma caused by the boarding school system are positioned in the U.S. government. Still, the work to uncover the truth and create a path for healing will require financial resources. Tribes will have to navigate federal laws on repatriation to take Native children who died and are buried at boarding schools home. And some survivors might be hesitant to recount the painful past and trust the federal government to collect the stories.

Man suspected in 3 Albert Lea stabbings turns himself in

Authorities say a man suspected in the stabbings of three people in Albert Lea has turned himself in to police. Police say first responders were called to an unknown emergency at an apartment complex after 8:30 a.m. Monday. Two of the victims, ages 18 and 22, suffered critical wounds and were flown to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. The condition of the third victim is not known. The suspect showed up at the Albert Lea Law Enforcement Center about 11:30 a.m. Monday. The Albert Lea Tribune reports that authorities said he knew the people who were injured.

Carnahan reports threat while campaigning in Faribault

Congressional candidate Jennifer Carnahan says a man threatened her and swerved his car toward her while she was campaigning in Faribault. Carnahan called police after the run-in Tuesday while she was going door-to-door. Police Chief John Sherwin said in a statement detectives have identified the man, contacted him at his Faribault area home and continue to investigate. Carnahan is a former chairwoman of Minnesota’s Republican Party and is seeking the GOP nomination in the upcoming primary. She is hoping to win the First District seat held by her late husband, Jim Hagedorn. He died of kidney cancer in February at age 59. 

DNR: Fox kit tests positive for bird flu in Minnesota

A baby fox has tested positive for the bird flu in Minnesota, the first confirmed case in a wild mammal in the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the kit found in Anoka County died, as did two red fox kits in Ontario, Canada who tested positive for the avian flu last week, the first reported cases in a wild mammal in North America. The University of Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory alerted the DNR, which monitors the health of the state’s wildlife. The National Veterinary Services Laboratory later confirmed the positive test earlier this week. 

Severe storms blamed for 3 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota

Severe storms blamed for 3 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota

Strong winds and a tornado caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest, where officials said another round of severe weather during a stormy week left three more people dead. Authorities say a grain bin fell onto a car Thursday in Minnesota and killed a passenger, while two people in South Dakota died as a result of severe weather. Winds gusted Thursday above 100 mph in parts of South Dakota, where a nursing home and school were damaged. Earlier in the week, severe weather hit Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist from Mexico City died Wednesday in a car crash. More storms were forecast for Friday from the Upper Great Lakes to the southern Great Plains that could bring damaging winds and hail.

Amir Locke cousin pleads guilty in killing that led to raid

Amir Locke cousin pleads guilty in killing that led to raid

A teenage cousin of Amir Locke has pleaded guilty to a murder that prompted police to conduct the no-knock warrant that led to Locke's killing in February. Mekhi Camden Speed, who is now 18, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder while committing a felony — namely aggravated robbery. A count of intentional second-degree murder will be dismissed. During the court hearing over Zoom, Speed, who was 17 at the time, said he doesn't remember pulling the trigger as he and others were trying to rob Otis Elder of drugs. But he admitted he aided and abetted the crime. He will be transferred to the Department of Corrections while he awaits sentencing, which is set for July.

$1.5M bail for Minnesota woman accused in deaths of 2 babies

$1.5M bail for Minnesota woman accused in deaths of 2 babies

Unconditional bail has been set at $1.5 million for the Minnesota woman charged with leaving her newborn son to die beside a lake nearly 20 years ago. Authorities say Jennifer Matter also abandoned another infant in the Mississippi River years earlier. Matter appeared in court in via video Tuesday on second-degree murder charges in the 2003 death of the newborn boy whose body was found in Frontenac on the shore of Lake Pepin. According to authorities, DNA evidence proves that along with the death of the newborn boy, Matter is responsible for the death of an infant girl found in the Mississippi River in 1999. Charges have not been filed in that case 

Watch Now: Related Video

Giant manta ray squadrons photographed in Indonesia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News