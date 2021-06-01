Hibbing man arrested in 2017 killing of 71-year-old woman

HIBBING, Minn. (AP) — A Hibbing man has been charged in the killing a 71-year-old woman in 2017.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office reports that Blake Andrew Stangel, 51, has been charged with manslaughter in the November 2017 death of Courtney Lee Fenske.

Fenske’s body was found in her Hibbing home after a welfare check was requested by her mail carrier at the time. An autopsy showed that Fenske was strangled to death.

Police identified Stangel, a former renter at Fenske's home, as a suspect and arrested him on May 24 in Hibbing on unrelated charges.

Police said Stangel agreed to provide a DNA sample, which was tested with DNA obtained from the crime scene and found to be a match.

Stangel is currently being held at the St. Louis County Jail on $100,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 10. Court documents do not list an attorney for Stangel.

