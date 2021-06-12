Historic St. Paul building transforms itself during pandemic

Following a $1 million renovation, the Great Hall now is a 500-person lounge, two stories tall and unique among downtown office amenities. Improvements are planned for the adjoining 267-seat Jerome Hill Theater, which could play a central role in a future conference center beneath the suite of existing conference rooms on the second floor.

Jacobs called the remodel the upside of having “well-capitalized landlords” with “a very strong reputation in the market that we work in for fulfilling promises that we make, that level of institutional practice where you know what you’re getting.”

The Great Northern — not to be confused with the Great Northern Lofts condo building on Kellogg Boulevard, which was the previous headquarters for the Great Northern Railroad — once housed the offices of Gander Outdoors before the retailer declared bankruptcy in 2017 and consolidated its offices in Bloomington.

The stately structure near Lowertown’s Mears Park almost housed Ditech Financial, formerly Green Tree Servicing, Inc., a mortgage and lending company that took its residential lending unit through bankruptcy in 2012 and ultimately left the state. An 11th-floor space that had been built out for Ditech never was occupied.