Historic St. Paul haberdashery takes customers back in time

“I want the store to be more than just about clothing. I want to round out the edges and make a real commitment to the community,” Andler said. “I always wanted it to be more than just a clothing store.”

Growing up as the great-grandchild of Russian-Jewish tailors and clothing retailers, who immigrated to the United States in 1917, Andler learned to appreciate the struggles of immigrants. In 1921, his great-grandfather, Heimie Andler, opened a tailor shop in St. Paul’s Lowertown district, which moved to Robert Street in 1947.

That immigration story is important to Andler because it reflects a time when Russian-Jews had to become good at what the communities they entered needed, viewing their skill sets as a “currency,” he said.

“Jewish people came to America, and they were told: ‘Here’s a couple things you can do. You can either be a tailor or a rag picker; here’s what’s acceptable,‘” he said. “They learned that clothing was currency. That was their currency. They sold clothes to make money, and they became some of the best merchants and some of the best retailers.”

Andler, who took an apprenticeship under his grandfather, always imagined what it could be like if he took the business one step further, he said.