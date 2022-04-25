Holiday lights drape homes in vigil for slain Duluth family

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Organizers of a vigil for four slain family members lit up their Duluth house with Christmas lights to celebrate their lives and their love for the holidays.

Riana Lou Barry, 44; Sean Christopher Barry, 47; Shiway Elizabeth Barry, 12; and Sadie Lucille Barry, 9, were shot and killed by a relative last week. Members of the tight-knit neighborhood, some of whom also decorated their houses with lights, and others gathered Sunday night to remember the victims.

“The lights in the world seem a little dimmer without the joy Sean, Riana, Shiway and Sadie brought to their family and community,” said Jason Erickson, who read a statement on behalf of family and friends. “And nothing said here today fully encapsulates the magical family lost this week."

People were invited to bring new children’s books to donate in honor of the family that maintained a “little free library" outside their home.

Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman, a former neighbor of the Barrys who hosted the event, said the family was known for their adventurous spirit and welcoming nature.

“It was one of those nights that you never want to have, but it was still really special to be part of,” Forsman said. “People from all corners of our city coming together to just be with each other. Nobody knows what the right thing is to say, but it just felt right to gather together and share the moment.”

