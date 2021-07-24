Homeownership study asks, 'Who owns the Twin Cities?"

“What’s concerning is that when you have a senior citizen who’s been living in a house on a fixed income for 60 years and now has to go to a nursing home, the family is left with this house. They just want to get rid of it,” Townsend said. “They don’t want to have to update it or bring it up to code or any of that stuff. They just want it out of their hands.”

Townsend watched this happen to the property next to him. After his elderly neighbor sold his home to a corporation, the house changed. Townsend said before, it was a single-family house that had potential to be a starter home, but after construction, it had tons of bedrooms which catered to UMN student renters.

Another difference between investor landlords in Southeast Como and North Minneapolis is where they live. In the student-heavy neighborhood, the majority of landlords live within 25 miles of their rental properties, meaning they’re within the Twin Cities area, according to Townsend.

In contrast, the three largest investors in the Twin Cities are nationally owned corporations based elsewhere in the country, according to the report. The fourth largest is based in Bloomington, but works nationally.