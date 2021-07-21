Homicide detectives investigate hit-and-run death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a motorcyclist in Minneapolis.

Police said the driver of an SUV may have intentionally struck and killed a man on a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.. Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in north Minneapolis.

Police spokesman John Elder said officers found a man on the ground who was not breathing and did not have a pulse. He was rushed to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0