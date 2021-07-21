 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Homicide detectives investigate hit-and-run death
0 Comments
AP

Homicide detectives investigate hit-and-run death

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a motorcyclist in Minneapolis.

Police said the driver of an SUV may have intentionally struck and killed a man on a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.. Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in north Minneapolis.

Police spokesman John Elder said officers found a man on the ground who was not breathing and did not have a pulse. He was rushed to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

65,000 fans pack Deer District for Bucks Game 6

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News