House explosion, fire kills elderly couple in Hopkins

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are working to learn what caused a deadly house explosion and fire in Hopkins.

Family members have identified the two people killed in Wednesday's explosion and fire as an elderly married couple, 85-year-old Hubert Vassar and his 83-year-old wife Sharon Vassar.

The explosion and fire destroyed the house they built in the 1950s and in which they raised their children.

About a dozen family members gathered at the scene as emergency workers combed through the debris.

Sharon Vassar's sister, Kathleen Kautz, says the family was able to retrieve a few wedding photos of the couple and some jewelry and coins.

The blast shook nearby homes and could be heard up to 15 blocks away, the Star Tribune reported.

David Viland, 73, lives down the street and said the explosion that shook his house reminded him of bombs or heavy artillery from his time serving in Vietnam. He walked down the street to see the house engulfed in flames and within 15 minutes it had collapsed.

“Standing out on the street here, I felt the heat on my face,” Viland said.

Hopkins Fire Chief Dale Specken said it could be several days before investigators can pinpoint the cause.

“It could be it could be anything from if there was any gas appliance that was leaking, anything like if they had a gas stove, water heater, furnace,” he said. “It could be anything, and we won’t know until we get in there.”