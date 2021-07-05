 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Human remains found in river in central Minneapolis
0 Comments
AP

Human remains found in river in central Minneapolis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say they’ve recovered human remains from the Mississippi River in central Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department says water patrol deputies were called to the river near the Xcel Energy Water Power Park on Sunday evening. There they found Minneapolis police officers who had recovered the remains from the river.

The remains were taken to the county medical examiner’s office. Detectives from both the sheriff’s department and police department are investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News