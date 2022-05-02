 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Hundreds gather to remember Duluth family slain last month

Hundreds came together in a Duluth auditorium to honor the lives of four family members who were killed in their home last month

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Hundreds came together in a Duluth auditorium to honor the lives of four family members who were killed in their home last month.

The Marshall School auditorium was filled with friends, family and others who reflected on the joy Sean and Riana Barry and their daughters, Shiway and Sadie, brought to community members.

“We’re here today to focus more on how the family lived and to give thanks for them as we search for comfort and continue to comfort one another,” said Chaplain Tab Baumgartner.

“To look around and see you now means so much to the family,” said Baumgartner. “A powerful reminder that they are not alone, that we can’t do this alone, none of us can.”

Authorities believe Brandon Taylor Cole-Skogstad, killed his aunt, uncle and their children, ages 9 and 12, before taking his own life on April 20.

They were a beautiful and kind family, who touched so many during their lives, friends said.

“So many people want to come and be here with them and celebrate their legacy, which is really that they’re a happy family and one that touched a lot in their time here in Duluth,” said Arik Forsman.

Each person who entered the auditorium was given a small bottle of bubbles and Sean's mother, Elizabeth Barry, explained why, KBJR-TV reported.

She said bubbles reminded her of her son because his adventurous spirit guided him, bouncing from place to place, until he found Riana and finally settled down.

“This is a family who truly lived every single day,” she said. “And bubbles allow you to find your place and land, but bubbles give you a place, and they are with each other now.”

