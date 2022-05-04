Hundreds in Minneapolis protest possible overturn of Roe

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — About 500 people gathered outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis Tuesday evening to protest the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Some carried signs, one which read “My body, my choice.”

If the court’s draft opinion becomes its final decision, abortions in Minnesota would remain legal for now under a 1995 state Supreme Court ruling which effectively established a right to an abortion under the state constitution. That has some concerned that Minnesota would become a destination for abortion services for women from other states.

Amanda Koller, 34, was in the crowd outside the courthouse.

“I was so angry and heartbroken and upset,” she said. “I felt like I needed to channel my rage in some way, so I started looking up abortion funds I could donate (to). … I found this protest, and I told my husband, ‘After work, we’re going to a protest.’ ”

Theresa Tauer, 31, held up a sign of former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and said that while she felt upset by the news, she felt empowered at the rally, the Star Tribune reported.

“I came out here because I support the right for women to choose for their own physical and mental health and whether they want an abortion or not,” she said. “I felt scared and nervous, but now, being here, I feel better about our own state. But I do feel concerned about other states and the country as a whole.”

