Hunting group sues to force Wisconsin wolf hunt

DNR officials contend they needs time to study the wolf population to determine sustainable harvest quotas, but Hunter Nation maintains that will only cost taxpayers money and the wolf population has clearly surpassed the state's goal of 350 animals. The latest DNR estimates put the population at around 1,000 animals.

The lawsuit accused the DNR, its board and Secretary Preston Cole of violating statutes requiring them to implement a hunt.

“They possess no discretion to simply wait until the next season comes around,” the lawsuit said.

Asked about the Chippewa consultation requirements, Hunter Nation's attorney, Anthony LoCoco of the conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, said the DNR could have spoken with the tribes about reinstating a wolf season months ago and hasn't explained why it can't consult with them now to clear the way for an immediate hunt.

DNR spokeswoman Sarah Hoye declined comment on the lawsuit. She reiterated that the wolf season remains on track to start in November and that the department needs time to develop a science-based harvest quota and “engage the public and tribal partners in the development of a season plan that adequately reflects the interests of diverse stakeholders throughout Wisconsin.”