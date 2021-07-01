In 1 Minnesota city, 1-on-1 talks play role in vaccinations

Typically, Garcia helps Spanish-speaking students and their families on everything from attendance issues to grades. But during the pandemic, she says her job has shifted to helping these families navigate the pandemic — how to quarantine, where to get tested and now, how to get the vaccine.

A lot want the shot, but Garcia says some of her families are still hesitant.

“Basically all they’re telling me is that they aren’t quite ready yet,” she said. “And I don’t know if that means they are still waiting for more information, to see how people are reacting to the vaccine.”

In these situations, Garcia shares her own experiences with the vaccine.

“I got the shot, and I’m fine, and I’m here and I’m doing my part for the community and the school,” she said.

Just as the clinic was wrapping up, Elsi Yesenia Flores arrived with her mother to get her second shot. Garcia rushed over to help interpret.

Flores, who is 17, said she was at first scared to get vaccinated “for the reactions that would happen.”

But knowing her mother, Yensi Ribas, had already gotten her second dose helped ease that fear.