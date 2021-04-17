In Minneapolis, armed patrol group tries to keep the peace

Hartwell pointed to the apartments across the street from the Brooklyn Center police department, where residents have complained of tear gas streaming into their homes. They are the ones who suffer when clashes between law enforcement and demonstrators escalate, he said.

The group was formed after the NAACP put out a call for armed men to organize and protect their neighborhoods from looting and arson following Floyd's death. Hartwell said groups of white people had come into predominantly Black communities and harassed children.

As the group came together, Hartwell formed bonds with and mentored other Black men as they took an active role in protecting their neighborhoods.

“We care about our community,” he said. “We all have kids so we've got to start at home first.”

They have also formed relationships with the city government and police department. City spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie said there are several “formal and informal relationships" with members of the Freedom Fighters, but it does not fund or contract with the organization because it is an armed group.