Independent health providers still waiting for COVID vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Some independent health care providers in Minnesota say they are still waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine even though they are in the state’s high priority group for inoculation.

Carmelo Cinqueonce, executive director of the Minnesota Dental Association, told the Star Tribune that some clinics that are not part of the state’s large health systems feel the independent practitioners were overlooked. Chiropractors, physical therapists, primary care and specialty physicians are also among the providers who have seen delays.

The Minnesota Department of Health said local public health agencies made a big push to contact unvaccinated providers this week and that vaccines will be allocated for them.

Statewide, 345,636 doses had been administered to health care workers and long-term care residents as of Wednesday. The state estimated that 6.3% of Minnesota's population has received at least the first dose, and that number has gone up since then amid a push to vaccinate thousands of elderly people, and education and child-care workers.