Investigators suspect arsonist torched shoreline mansion

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators think an arsonist torched a mansion on Lake Minnetonka’s shoreline last week.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Tuesday that the fire in the village of Minnetonka Beach was reported just before midnight Monday. Police arrived to find the 6,320-square-foot mansion’s second floor engulfed in flames.

Fire officials said two residents were outside and taken to a hospital with minor injuries. A dog that was inside was still missing Tuesday morning.

Police said as the house burned authorities received a report of someone with gas and candles. No one has been arrested.

Long Lake Fire Chief James Van Eyll said the home is a total loss. Property records show it was assessed in January 2020 at almost $3.4 million.

The home was featured in the magazine Artful Living in 2016. That article said the home included five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a five-car garage, several balconies, porches and patios and more than an acre of gardens and landscape.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0