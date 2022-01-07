Investigators trying to ID human remains in burned vehicle

CALEDONIA, Minn. (AP) — Investigators in southeastern Minnesota are working to identify human remains discovered in a burned vehicle.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Friday that the Houston County Sheriff’s Office received a report Wednesday morning of a burned vehicle in Beaver Creek Valley State Park outside Caledonia.

Deputies discovered human remains in the vehicle. Sheriff Mark Inglett said in a statement that the vehicle was completely destroyed.

The sheriff’s office is working with the state fire marshal and the Southeastern Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the remains.

