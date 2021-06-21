Iron Range board approves funding for manufacturing mill

COHASSET, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz said Monday one of the first hurdles has been crossed for bringing some new jobs to Minnesota's Iron Range.

The Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board has approved $15 million in funding for construction of a Huber Engineering Woods mill in Itasca County, Walz said in a statement.

The mill in Cohasset was expected to bring about 150 jobs to the region that have a median hourly wage of $31 plus a benefits.

The company still needs to acquire the property, which is currently owned by Minnesota Power. It also needs approval of certain legislative initiatives and funding from additional state entities.

HEW is a subsidiary of J.M. Huber Corporation, one of the largest family-owned companies in the United States. It would be HEW's sixth mill in the U.S. and first in Minnesota.

“Huber is an innovative and unique leader in the building products industry, and we’re excited about the positive economic impact this investment will make in the region,” Walz said.

