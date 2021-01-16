Journalists prepare for protests where they could be targets

“The protest this summer was targeted at the system,” she said. “The risk to us was as bystanders. There were a few people who didn't like us, but it wasn't an anti-media situation. In this case, people are inflamed not just against the government but the media.”

A “Storm the Capitol” rally in St. Paul, Minnesota last week shifted to the residence of Gov. Tim Walz, who said state troopers had to hustle his 14-year-old son to safety.

Gas masks and bullet-proof vests are being provided to Star Tribune journalists assigned to cover upcoming rallies, and they will be watched by security hired by the newspaper. The experience of last summer helps in planning; without it, Dardarian said she didn't know whether the vests would have been ordered.

“It did help us think more clearly and more strategically about what we needed to do, and to take it seriously,” she said.

While demonstrations are not expected everywhere, The Associated Press is prepared to cover Capitols in all 50 states, said Brian Carovillano, the organization’s vice president and managing editor.