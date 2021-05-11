Judge denies media requests for cameras at Potter hearing

Chu's denial Tuesday was limited to the omnibus hearing, which will be conducted via Zoom. The purpose of the hearing is to go over evidence and determine if there is probable cause to believe that the defendant committed a crime.

Another Hennepin County judge, Peter Cahill, overrode court rules this spring to allow livestreaming of Derek Chauvin's murder trial in the death of George Floyd, citing in part the pandemic that severely limited courtroom attendance.

