Judge in Chauvin trial calls Waters' comments 'abhorrent'

Judge Peter Cahill showed frustration with Waters' rhetoric shortly after the jury was dismissed Monday to begin deliberations. Chauvin's defense attorney had motioned for a mistrial in light of Waters' comments. Cahill denied the motion but called them “disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch" for elected officials to comment on the outcome of the case.

“Their failure to do so, I think, is abhorrent, he said. ”But I don’t think it has prejudiced us with additional material that would prejudice this jury. They have been told not to watch the news. I trust they are following those instructions."

Conservatives have seized on Waters' comments, saying she is inflaming tensions as Minneapolis looks to prevent looting and destruction that occurred after Floyd's death last year.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked at Monday's daily White House briefing if Biden agrees with Waters' comment, but she attempted to tamp down the president's stance.

“He recognizes the issue of police violence against people of color, communities of color is one of great anguish, and it’s exhausting and quite emotional at times," she said, adding, "But as he also always says, protests must be peaceful. That’s what he continues to call for.”