Judge is asked to change 'trauma' wording in Chauvin memo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have asked the judge who handled former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial in George Floyd’s death to rewrite his sentencing order to delete suggestions that child witnesses did not suffer trauma.

Attorney General Keith Ellison, in a filing released Thursday, stressed that he’s not seeking any change to Chauvin’s 22 1/2-year sentence. But he asked Judge Peter Cahill to revisit the document to remove suggestions that four girls who witnessed Floyd's death and testified at Chauvin's trial weren't traumatized by what they saw. He cited research showing that children process trauma differently from adults and that adults tend to discount the impact of trauma on Black girls.

“Discounting the trauma of the children who testified at trial — in an authoritative judicial opinion, no less — will only exacerbate the trauma they have suffered," Ellison wrote. "The Court should correct the public record to avoid that result.”