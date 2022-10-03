 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge: ITG is liable for Florida tobacco settlement payments

A Delaware judge says cigarette manufacturer ITG Brands assumed liability for tobacco settlement payments to the state of Florida when it acquired four brands from Reynolds American in 2015

  • 0
Tobacco Settlement Lawsuit

FILE - Menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products are displayed at a store in San Francisco on May 17, 2018. Cigarette manufacturer ITG Brands assumed liability for tobacco settlement payments to the state of Florida when it acquired four brands from Reynolds American in 2015, a Delaware judge has ruled Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Reynolds sold the Kool, Winston, Salem and Maverick brands to ITG in 2014 to gain federal regulators' approval of Reynolds’ acquisition of Lorillard Inc.

 Jeff Chiu - staff, AP

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Cigarette manufacturer ITG Brands assumed liability for tobacco settlement payments to the state of Florida when it acquired four brands from Reynolds American in 2015, a Delaware judge has ruled.

Vice Chancellor Lori Will ruled Friday that, as a result, ITG must compensate Reynolds American for losses due, granting summary judgment in favor of Reynolds.

Reynolds sold the Kool, Winston, Salem and Maverick brands to ITG in 2014 to gain federal regulators' approval of its acquisition of Lorillard Inc.

Before the sale closed, Reynolds American affiliate R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. was making payments under a preexisting settlement agreement with Florida for reimbursement of smoking-related health care costs. After closing, Reynolds stopped making payments for the four brands it no longer owned.

The asset purchase agreement required ITG to use reasonable best efforts to join the Florida settlement and make annual payments to Florida for sales of the brands it acquired from Reynolds. ITG has yet to join the settlement agreement with Florida or make any payments.

People are also reading…

Florida sued Reynolds and ITG and obtained a judgment requiring Reynolds to continue making payments based on ITG’s brands, unless and until ITG joined the Florida settlement agreement.

“That judgment on Reynolds amounts to over $170 million to date and tens of millions of dollars more each year into perpetuity,” Will noted. The “unambiguous terms” of the asset purchase agreement support Reynold’s arguments that ITG agreed to assume the liability imposed by the Florida judgment and must indemnify Reynolds, she concluded.

The ruling comes in a long-running legal battle between Reynolds and ITG, both based in North Carolina. In 2017, a different Court of Chancery judge concluded that ITG’s obligation to use its best efforts to try to reach a tobacco settlement agreement with Florida did not end when the sale closed.

Last year, Reynolds asked ITG to compensate Reynolds Tobacco for what it had paid and will pay due to the Florida judgment, but ITG refused. In subsequent litigation, ITG argued unsuccessfully that it had fulfilled its reasonable best efforts obligation and was not required to indemnify Reynolds for the payment liability to Florida.

Last year, in the settlement of a lawsuit brought by the state of Minnesota, ITG agreed that it had assumed obligations under that state’s tobacco settlement agreement to make payments for sales of the four brands it acquired from Reynolds. ITG agreed to make payments to Minnesota for 2021 and all future years, while payment liabilities for the period from 2015 to 2020 were split between ITG and Reynolds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MN Supreme Court: Farm country stream is protected waterway

The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled a western county in the state must conduct an environmental review to determine whether a proposed drainage ditch improvement could harm one of the last free-flowing creeks in the heavily agricultural area. The ruling Wednesday affirms a state Court of Appeals judgment that reversed a Renville County Board decision which said the study wasn’t necessary. The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy challenged the county’s decision. It’s unclear whether the high court’s ruling will affect other conflicts around the state involving drainage projects that preserve farmlands but increase the volume of water and pollutants flowing downstream.

Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid

Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid

A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion across the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to step in and appeal his ruling. Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan’s previous ruling that Minnesota’s restrictions were unconstitutional. Those restrictions included a 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion.

Three die when plane hits home but two in house unhurt

Three people aboard a small airplane died after it struck a home near a Minnesota airport, but the two people inside the house were unhurt. Hermantown Police said the Cessna 172 plane crashed into a the second floor of a home just south of the Duluth airport late Saturday night before coming to rest in the backyard. The three people aboard the plane who died included two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul. They were all in their 30s but weren’t immediately identified. Jason Hoffman told Minnesota Public Radio said he found an airplane wheel sitting at the end of his bed after the plane tore through the house above his bed. Federal officials will investigate the crash.

Minnesota man sentenced to life for 1986 Iron Range killing

A man convicted of raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota’s Iron Range has been sentenced to life in prison. Michael Allan Carbo Jr., of Chisholm, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while committing criminal sexual conduct in the 1986 slaying of 38-year-old Nancy Daugherty, also of Chisholm. The case was eventually revived by genealogy database analysts. A jury convicted the 54-year-old Carbo in August. Daugherty was found dead in her home on July 16, 1986, by police conducting a welfare check. Investigators over the years interviewed and collected DNA from more than 100 people but were unable to find a solid lead. Carbo will be eligible for parole after serving 17 years.

2 guilty of violating Floyd's rights to begin federal term

2 guilty of violating Floyd's rights to begin federal term

Two of the four former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights are scheduled to begin serving their federal sentences Tuesday. J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to report to the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday morning. The Bureau of Prisons typically would assign them to a federal facility, but it's not yet known where they will go. Kueng and Thao are scheduled to go to trial on state charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter later this month. Messages left with their attorneys as well as with several law enforcement officials have not been returned.

Minnesota governor pushes back against food fraud criticism

Minnesota governor pushes back against food fraud criticism

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is pushing back against critics who say his administration should have done more to thwart what federal prosecutors have called a scheme to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the U.S. government of at least $250 million. The Democrat said Thursday that the Minnesota Department of Education’s hands were tied by a court order for it to resume payments despite the state agency’s concerns. And he said the FBI asked the state to continue making payments while its investigation continued. Federal authorities on Tuesday announced charges against 48 people in Minnesota in what they call the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet.

Minnesota will pay $487 bonuses to 1M frontline workers

Minnesota will pay $487 bonuses to 1M frontline workers

More than 1 million Minnesotans have qualified for bonus checks to frontline workers to recognize their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the payments will be for less than $500. The state will start sending out the payments Wednesday. The Legislature approved $500 million for eligible applicants, and Gov. Tim Walz signed it into law in April. Nearly 1.2 million applications were submitted this summer. The state approved 1,025,655 of them, which means the individual payments will be $487.45 apiece. Officials originally estimated a final pool of 667,000 frontline workers with payments of about $750 apiece, but applications exceeded expectations.

Crash of small plane into house investigated; 3 dead

Federal investigators hope to determine what caused a single-engine plane to crash into a house in northern Minnesota, killing three on board and narrowly missing two people asleep inside. Officials say the Cessna 172 Skyhawk went down shortly before midnight Saturday in Hermantown minutes after departing from Duluth International Airport. Authorities on Sunday identified the victims as passengers 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her 31-year-old brother Matthew Schmidt, and the 32-year-old pilot, Tyler Fretland, both of Burnsville. Jason Hoffman says he and his wife had been asleep on the second floor of their home when they were jolted by what sounded like an explosion. He says the plane tore through the roof above their bed.

Minnesota Gov. Walz agrees to 2 more debates with challenger

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has agreed to two additional debates against Scott Jensen, following complaints from the Republican challenger that Walz is ducking him. The candidates will meet for an Oct. 18 debate sponsored by a group of television stations that includes KEYC in Mankato, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth and KXJB in Fargo, North Dakota. Another debate is scheduled for Oct. 28 on Minnesota Public Radio. Jensen called Walz’s announcement “a classic case of too little, too late” because early voting begins next week.The Walz campaign said three debates is the same number of forums “that were held in the U.S. Senate elections won by Amy Klobuchar in 2018 and Tina Smith in both 2018 and 2020.”

Charges dismissed in fatal shooting of two in Minneapolis

Hennepin County prosecutors say charges have been dismissed against a man accused of fatally shooting two men in Minneapolis in May because surveillance video discovered later shows he was not the shooter. Twenty-one-year-old Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson, was recently released from custody after prosecutors explained in a court filing that the state “cannot prove the criminal counts charged beyond a reasonable doubt,” based on further evidence. Assistant County Attorney Maxwell Page says McCaleb-Robinson was initially charged based on eyewitness evidence, which identified him as the shooter. But, Page says further investigation in the form of video surveillance footage showed that Caleb-Robinson was not the shooter. Page says the investigation remains open.

Watch Now: Related Video

Continuing to assess damage in southwestern Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News