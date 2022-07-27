 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

A North Dakota judge has put on hold the state’s trigger law banning abortion pending resolution of a lawsuit that argues the law violates the state constitution

  • Updated
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge on Wednesday put on hold the state’s trigger law banning abortion while a lawsuit moves forward that argues it violates the state constitution, leading the state's attorney general to file a new certification that would shut down the clinic in 30 days.

Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick ruled in a lawsuit brought by the state’s only abortion clinic, Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo, that Attorney General Drew Wrigley “prematurely attempted to execute” the trigger language, which was improper until the U.S. Supreme Court issued its certified judgment on Tuesday.

“Therefore the Court finds a temporary restraining order appropriate at this time,” Romanick wrote.

The ban had been set to take effect on Thursday. Shortly after the ruling, Wrigley said he was heading to the North Dakota Legislative Council's office to drop off another certification of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that reversed Roe vs. Wade. He did not comment about the judge's order.

The ruling, that comes as various states grapple with potential bans and other restrictions often backed by Republican lawmakers, will give the Red River clinic more time to relocate a few miles away to Moorhead, Minnesota, where abortion remains legal. Clinic owner Tammi Kromenaker has said she will move there if litigation doesn’t block the North Dakota ban.

Kromenaker has declined to say when the new clinic will be ready but Planned Parenthood has said there will be no interruption in service. Kromenaker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Destini Spaeth, the volunteer leader of an independent group that helps fund abortions in North Dakota, said it was an “emotional day” with the prospect of Wednesday being the last day for medical procedures at the clinic. She said she screamed when she heard about the order.

“More time is what we need, in terms of getting all our ducks in a row,” Spaeth said. “I'm not going to speculate on the rest of the lawsuit. We can't really depend on North Dakota in terms of legislation and the judicial branch. But this is a blessing.”

The clinic argued that Wrigley moved too soon in calculating the 30 days that had to pass to activate the ban, by deciding it began when the Supreme Court ruled. They argued that it could not start until the ruling was certified, a technical step that happened Tuesday.

Meetra Mehdizadeh, attorney for the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is helping the clinic with the suit, said the plaintiffs "will do everything in our power to fight this ban and keep abortion accessible in North Dakota for as long as possible.”

As for the larger question in the suit, the clinic argues in its lawsuit that the North Dakota Constitution guarantees the rights of life, liberty, safety, and happiness, all of which protect the right to abortion. The judge did not address that part of the complaint in his order.

North Dakota’s law would make abortion illegal in the state except in cases of rape, incest and the life of the mother.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years for violating Floyd's rights

A judge has sentenced former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane to 2 1/2 years in prison on a federal civil rights charge for his role in the restraint that killed George Floyd. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Lane on Thursday for his conviction of depriving Floyd of medical care as he lay dying under Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee in May 2020. The sentence was well below what prosecutors and Floyd’s family sought, and sparked anger from Floyd's family members. The killing of Floyd, who was Black, launched a national reckoning on race. Lane, who is white, didn’t speak at the hearing. Magnuson says Lane, who faces sentencing in September on a state charge in Floyd’s killing, will remain free on bond but must turn himself in Oct. 4.

Ex-cops Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating Floyd’s rights

The last two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights have been sentenced in federal court. J. Alexander Kueng was sentenced Wednesday to three years and Tou Thao got a 3 1/2-year sentence. They were convicted in February of two counts of violating Floyd’s civil rights. The jury found they deprived the 46-year-old Black man of medical care and failed to stop Derek Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Chauvin and another former officer, Thomas Lane, have already been sentenced on federal charges.

Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years for violating Floyd's rights

EXPLAINER: Not unusual for ex-cop to report later for prison

The federal judge who sentenced Thomas Lane to 2 1/2 years in prison on a civil rights charge in the killing of George Floyd says the former Minneapolis police officer won’t have to surrender until after his sentencing in a separate case in two months. Legal experts say that’s not unusual, even in an emotionally charged case like this. Floyd’s death under the knee of former Officer Derek Chauvin in 2020 sparked protests around the world. But legal experts say it’s not unusual that a federal judge would give a less culpable defendant like Lane time to report to prison, particularly when they’re not a flight risk or danger to the public.

