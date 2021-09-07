Judge rejects Minneapolis ballot language on policing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge struck down ballot language Tuesday that would replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new agency, saying the wording was misleading and unworkable.

“The Court finds that the Current Ballot Language is vague, ambiguous and incapable of implementation, and is insufficient to identify the amendment clearly," Hennepin County District Judge Jamie Anderson wrote. "It is unreasonable and misleading.”

Anderson issued the order just ahead of a looming deadline for ballots to go to the printer. The language approved by the City Council on Aug 20 would have asked voters whether to replace the police force with a new Department of Public Safety that “may include” police officers, but remove a City Charter mandate that the city have a police department.

The proposal had its roots in the “defund the police” movement that gained steam after last summer's police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, but supporters said the ballot question would not abolish the police force, just remove a requirement that they argued blocked moves toward more police accountability.

The City Council was preparing to hold an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss drafting new language. Mayor Jacob Frey, who had opposed the rejected wording, said the council now has another opportunity to deliver language that accurately and fairly reflects the proposal.

