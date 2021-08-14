Judge: Reword part of Minneapolis police ballot question

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has ruled that part of a ballot question that will soon be before Minneapolis voters on the future of the city's police department must be rewritten.

The proposal has become a key issue in the November elections and has drawn national attention — and money — as citizens decide the future of public safety in the city following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

Hennepin County District Judge Jamie Anderson on Friday instructed the city to remove an explanatory note outlining details of the proposal before voters, the Star Tribune reported.

“The proper function of the ballot is to assist the voter in easily and accurately identifying what they are voting on,” Anderson wrote. “Even in service of this principle, attempts to enlighten voters on good faith issues may create an unfair advantage one way or the other if extraneous information is allowed.”