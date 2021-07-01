Juvenile dies in Jet Ski collision on Lake Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — A juvenile has died in a collision involved two Jet Skis on Lake Minnetonka's Upper East Lake, according to Hennepin County sheriff’s officials.

The sheriff's water patrol responded to a call shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday and found one person unresponsive.

According to authorities, boaters on the lake had already pulled the young person from the water and started CPR before the water patrol arrived.

The victim was taken to the patrol's headquarters in Spring Park where an ambulance was waiting.

Officials said the person operating the other Jet Ski was not seriously injured.

The juvenile who died has not yet been identified.

