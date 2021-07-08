 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kevin Costner to appear at Minnesota State Fair
0 Comments
AP

Kevin Costner to appear at Minnesota State Fair

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Actor Kevin Costner will appear at the Minnesota State Fair in September.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Wednesday that Costner’s country-rock band, Modern West, will perform at the fair’s grandstand on Sept. 3.

A live question-and-answer session with Costner will follow. The evening will conclude with a screening of Costner’s film “Field of Dreams.”

Tickets will go on sale starting at 1 p.m. on July 21. They will cost between $25 and $75.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil held for Florida building collapse victims

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News