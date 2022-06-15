 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Key Derek Chauvin prosecutor tapped to be federal judge

President Joe Biden has  nominated one of the prosecutors who helped convict a former Minneapolis police officer of murder in the killing of George Floyd to be a federal judge in Minnesota

George Floyd Prosecutor

FILE - In this image from video, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell, gives rebuttal during closing arguments April 19, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis, Minn. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, nominated Blackwell, one of the key prosecutors in the murder trial of former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd to be a federal judge in Minnesota. 

 Uncredited - pool, Court TV Pool

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated one of the prosecutors who helped convict a former Minneapolis police officer of murder in the killing of George Floyd to be a federal judge in Minnesota.

Jerry Blackwell is a Minneapolis attorney and a founding partner of the law firm Blackwell Burke. He worked pro bono as he helped prosecute Derek Chauvin for the May 2020 killing Floyd, delivering a powerful rebuttal during the state's closing arguments.

After Chauvin's attorney told jurors that an enlarged heart may have contributed to Floyd's death, Blackwell left jurors with these final words: “You were told … that Mr. Floyd died because his heart was too big. … The truth of the matter is that the reason George Floyd is dead is because Mr. Chauvin’s heart was too small.”

People are also reading…

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison. He later pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating Floyd’s rights and is awaiting sentencing for that.

In 2020, Blackwell also won a posthumous pardon for Max Mason, a Black man who was convicted of raping a white Duluth woman in 1920. The alleged rape led a white mob to lynch three other Black men.

Blackwell has spent most of his career in private practice. After working at other prestigious firms, he became a founding partner in his current one, Blackwell Burke, in 2006.

Blackwell was among seven people Biden nominated Wednesday for positions on federal appellate or district courts. He didn't immediately reply to a message seeking comment left Wednesday at his office.

