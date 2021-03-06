Key events since George Floyd's arrest and death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A timeline of key events that began with George Floyd's arrest on May 25, 2020, by four police officers in Minneapolis:

May 25 — Two Minneapolis police officers respond to a call of a possible forgery shortly after 8 p.m. at a corner grocery. They encounter a Black man later identified as George Floyd. As they struggle to get him into a squad car, two more officers arrive. Floyd ends up face down on the street, with his hands cuffed behind him. Officer Derek Chauvin places his knee on Floyd's neck and holds it there for about nine minutes while bystanders shout at him to get off Floyd. Bystander video shows Floyd crying out “I can't breathe” multiple times, then going limp before paramedics arrive. Floyd is pronounced dead at a hospital.