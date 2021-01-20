Klobuchar has speaking role at presidential inauguration

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will have a turn at the podium Wednesday during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Klobuchar says she will use her address to remind Americans that democracy cannot be taken for granted.

“It’s on all of us to cherish it and to pass it on to the next generation,” Klobuchar said Tuesday. “It is on all of us to take up its torch.”

Klobuchar is the ranking Democrat and incoming chairwoman of the Senate Rules Committee. She was the lead Senate Democrat on the congressional planning committee for the inauguration at the U.S. Capitol.

She’ll introduce the Supreme Court justices who will deliver the oaths of office and introduce the new president as he delivers his own speech, the Star Tribune reported.

Klobuchar said she and her husband, John Bessler, will attend a morning church service with Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and their spouses.

Despite the security concerns Klobuchar said she is glad the inauguration is going ahead in front of the U.S. Capitol where rioters broke into the building Jan. 6.