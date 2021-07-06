LA cop cleared of wrongdoing for George Floyd 'Valentine'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles police officer who shared a photo of George Floyd with the words “you take my breath away” in a Valentine-like format has been cleared of wrongdoing and will not face any punishment.

The officer, who has not been named publicly, was found not guilty of any administrative charges by a internal disciplinary panel comprised of community members, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

Police Chief Michel Moore had directed the officer to the panel, known as a Board of Rights, in May with the recommendation that the officer be fired. The chief does not have the authority to dismiss officers.

"The Department respects the disciplinary process and will direct employees to a board of rights where it is believed that termination is the appropriate penalty,” the LAPD said in a statement Tuesday.