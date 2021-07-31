Lake Geneva museum celebrates creation of Dungeons & Dragons

TSR has gone through some hardships over the past several decades. The company went defunct in 1997, but it’s since been reestablished under the leadership of Ernie. The newly-formed TSR is operating the museum.

The new company doesn’t publish D&D. The rights were sold to Wizards of the Coast in 1997.

Leason said the museum features items from TSR’s early days, and he’s curating a full collection of all the products sold in the Dungeon Hobby Shop between the mid-1970s and early-1980s.

“We’re missing just a couple of pieces right now,” he said, noting that the coronavirus pandemic caused prices on old products and game adventures to skyrocket.

Dungeons & Dragons is played by a party led by a dungeon master, who serves as the game’s storyteller. They walk the characters through different adventures. The objective of the game is to gain levels and experience. Oftentimes, campaigns can last years. That’s true for Leason, who’s had a campaign going since 1976.

“It’s not a game of me against you,” Leason said. “It’s for group companionship and group thinking and solving problems. And usually, for the most part, good fighting evil.”