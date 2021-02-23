 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lakeville school district settles with brain-injured girl
0 comments
AP

Lakeville school district settles with brain-injured girl

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — The Lakeville Area Schools district has reached a settlement with the family of a student who suffered a brain injury following an asthma attack at her middle school.

The family of Aaliyah Bowen blames a school nurse who administered an inhaler for the girl's asthma at McGuire Middle School in April 2019 and then sent her back to gym class.

The lawsuit says Bowen lost consciousness and was without oxygen for 30 minutes, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

“Because of Defendants’ failures, (Bowen) will likely remain in a vegetative state for the rest of her life,” her family’s attorney, Richard Student, wrote in an October 2019 court filing.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed because the agreement is under court seal.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, St. Paul Pioneer Press.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A year on, India's riot victims say justice still unserved

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News