Latest: Sharpton: Let's remove 'stench of police brutality'

Sharpton says mourners came “from all over the country because you hurt one of our princes.”

Wright’s mother says he called her just before he was shot, telling her he had been pulled over for having an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror, which is a traffic violation in Minnesota.

Sharpton says the police "thought he was just some kid with air freshener. He was a prince!”

Police have said Wright was pulled over for having expired license plate tags.

———

1:50 p.m.

Daunte Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, says his fatal shooting changed both their lives.

Speaking at her 20-year-old son's funeral in Minneapolis Thursday, she said: “The roles should be completely reversed. My son should be burying me.”

Wright buried her face in her hands and Daunte’s father, Aubrey, briefly took the microphone.

When he passed it back, Katie Wright recalled how her son became father to a boy born prematurely, describing his happiness and pride.

She says: “Junior was the joy of his life. He lived for him every single day.”