Lawsuit accuses law firm's boss of firings due to politics

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Three former partners at a St. Cloud law firm are suing the firm’s president after he allegedly fired them because they warned him that firing other employees based on their political beliefs is illegal.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Wednesday that William Kain, Margaret Henehan and Kelsey Quarberg are alleging wrongful termination.

According to the lawsuit, the three were partners at the Kain and Scott law firm. They allege the president, Wesley Scott, was upset by the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and told the firm’s operations manger to fire two employees he considered racist because they supported former President Donald Trump and police on social media. When the manager refused to fire the employees, he forced her to resign, fired one of the two employees and threatened to fire the other, the lawsuit alleges.