Lawsuit alleges Minneapolis withholds police misconduct data

The city attorney's office had no comment on the lawsuit Thursday.

In 2015, a Department of Justice report found that Minneapolis police resolved 418 complaints over a six-year period through coaching. The report said reliance on coaching was a systemic challenge to intervening early in bad behavior. In addition, members of the Minneapolis Police Conduct Oversight Commission — a group of city-appointed civil rights watchdogs — said last summer that the city had been misinterpreting state law by classifying these records as private. City officials dispute that.

Over the past nine years, 226 complaints resulted in coaching, according to city data.

Coaching cases described in public records include an incident in which a Minneapolis officer caused a “preventable” car crash through reckless driving, and another in which an officer used “inappropriate language” toward a victim of domestic assault then didn't write a report.

In another case, a person alleged a police sergeant failed to turn on a body camera, put a gun to the head of a vulnerable adult, then threw that person to the ground, holding him down with a knee to the back. It’s unclear what part of the allegation was substantiated, because records are private.