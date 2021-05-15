Lawsuit alleges sexual assault by hockey coach, cover-up

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 1980s University of Minnesota hockey recruit is among five men suing a former Gophers assistant coach and the school as well as other hockey organizations on allegations they were sexually assaulted by the coach and it was covered up.

The federal lawsuit filed Thursday in Minnesota accuses Thomas “Chico” Adrahtas of blindfolding his teenage and college-age victims and sexually assaulting them while making them believe a woman named “Sheila” was performing a sex act on them.

Former Gophers recruit Mike Sacks alleges that when the University of Minnesota athletic director at the time, Paul Giel, was told of the abuse he failed to alert law enforcement and instead reported Adrahtas’ actions to the Board of Regents, which also failed to act on it. Giel died in 2002.

The suit alleges that the plan was to fire head coach Brad Buetow without explanation, allow Adrahtas to resign and kick Sacks out of the hockey program two months after being promised a full athletic scholarship, the Star Tribune reported.