Lawyer asks judge to toss new charge in Daunte Wright case

They went on to argue that Potter was justified in using reasonable force to stop Wright and protect other officers at the scene, maintaining that at least one officer and possibly two were clinging to Wright's car as he drove off and could have been killed.

Engh and Gray acknowledged that argument is based on a version of Minnesota use-of-force statutes that allow officers to use deadly force to protect themselves or to carry out the arrest or prevent the escape of someone suspected of committing a felony.

The attorneys acknowledged those statutes weren't in effect on the day of the Wright stop. They had been replaced by new standards requiring officers to justify use-of-force in specific terms adopted in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

A Ramsey County judge on Monday suspended the new standards pending a lawsuit by law enforcement lobbying groups. Potter's attorneys said the old standards should apply in her case.

