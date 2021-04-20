Leaders hail verdict in Floyd death, say much work remains

The nation watched as former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin went on trial for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee, and news of his conviction on charges of murder and manslaughter rippled across the globe.

Many hailed the outcome as a step toward accountability, while cautioning much work remains as America reexamines racism and policing.

Here is a selection of reactions from leaders, celebrities and other prominent figures:

———

“While today’s verdict may have been a necessary step on the road to progress, it was far from a sufficient one. We cannot rest. ... And as we continue the fight, we can draw strength from the millions of people — especially young people — who have marched and protested and spoken up over the last year, shining a light on inequity and calling for change. Justice is closer today not simply because of this verdict, but because of their work.” — Former President Barack Obama

——